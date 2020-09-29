 Skip to main content
Letter: An Open Letter to Santa Claus
Dear Santa,

I know it’s early, but it’s an election year. We are at risk of re-electing our current President who hides his illicit activities and allegiances in order to “stay in power.” (Allow me to refer you to Wikipedia, specifically “The Tax Returns of Donald Trump” and “Timeline of Investigations into Donald Trump and Russia.”)

That said, the most important gift I would request is a gun. Not a Luger nor a Glock, but a “smoking gun” that would answer two important questions about Donald Trump. First, what does he NOT want Americans to know about his finances, such that he continues to refuse subpoenas, hearings, etc., etc.? Second, what does Vladimir Putin “have” on Trump that propels Trump to do everything to protect that relationship?

I reach out to you, Santa, because it seems we have no mortal humans willing (or able?) to deliver the answers to the American public.

Please? (153)

Submitted 9/23/2020 1:00 PM or so

Mary Naig

Foothills

