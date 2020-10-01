Letter: An Open Letter to Senator McSally

I haven't hugged my grandchildren in six months. I wear a mask. My family has endured shortages of toilet paper, cleaners, flour, meat, and coins. We limit trips outside. Other family members can't leave home at all.
When Donald Trump defiantly held a huge, indoor, mask-optional rally in Nevada, he belittled me and my family's sacrifices. He insulted every church, school, and business that closed to protect our health. Worse, he disparaged thousands of courageous health-care workers fighting this COVID-19 war, including hundreds who have died.
Donald Trump's cheering fans are now spreading the plague among their families, friends, and co-workers. Why not? They were told it's no big deal, just the "Kung-Flu." Forget about impeachment, Twitter-rants, and tell-all books. Donald Trump demonstrates daily that American lives mean nothing to him.
Senator McSally, please, please join former Senator Flake and other Republicans rejecting this arrogant, swaggering loser. Do that, and you just may earn my vote.
Gail Gibbs
Northwest side
