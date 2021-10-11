Letter: An Open Letter to Senator Sinema

Dear Senator Sinema,
On October 5, 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang changed his voting registration from Democrat to Independent. I think you should make the same decision.
In explaining his decision, Mr., Yang said that he is more of a practical problem solver than a partisan.
To your credit, you have repeatedly applied cerebral analysis to complex problems and made independent decisions that you believed were in the best interests of the majority of Arizonans.
Years ago, the Democrat party may have represented reasonable policy decisions. Unfortunately, that party has been hijacked by the radical left. I provide just a few examples:
David Wanetick
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.