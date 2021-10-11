 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: An Open Letter to Senator Sinema
View Comments

Letter: An Open Letter to Senator Sinema

  • Comments

Dear Senator Sinema,

On October 5, 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang changed his voting registration from Democrat to Independent. I think you should make the same decision.

In explaining his decision, Mr., Yang said that he is more of a practical problem solver than a partisan.

To your credit, you have repeatedly applied cerebral analysis to complex problems and made independent decisions that you believed were in the best interests of the majority of Arizonans.

Years ago, the Democrat party may have represented reasonable policy decisions. Unfortunately, that party has been hijacked by the radical left. I provide just a few examples:

David Wanetick

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News