Letter: An open letter to Simone Biles
Dear Simone,

Thank you for representing the United States in the Olympics. I watched as you waited to perform each of your routines with the weight of 330 million and one on your shoulders. That one was you.

You are the best that YOU can be.

You performed each of your routines with the aim to "beat the World" when all you had to do was be Simone.

There will always be better because records were meant to be broken and you stand on a few broken records of your own. No one can comprehend the work you put into your sport except for someone who has trained for it. So let them talk for they know not.

It was my pleasure to watch you these past few days and I hope there will be more.

Your medal may be silver but you are GOLD.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

