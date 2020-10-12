Letter: An Optimistic Scenario

I don’t think people are giving themselves enough credit during this election time. First, we all already know that no human is perfect. That includes every politician. Secondly, we all can make up our own minds. We really don’t need a TV program to tell us who to vote for. I would hope that everyone stops and thinks what is best for the country and for the world and votes for who they really think can deliver those things. We are not herd animals who have to be told what to do. Let's relax and think this thing through for ourselves. Really, we can do it.
Judith Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
