Letter: An overlooked "ism" on Nov. ballot
Re: the Aug. 4 letter "Socialism vs. capitalism will be on Nov. ballots."

In his parody of Gilbert and Sullivan, Trump satirist Randy Rainbow observes: “He is the very model of a very stable genius. Of all the US presidents he is the Mussoliniest.”

Mr. Trump’s actions in Portland, added to his relentless undermining of our democratic institutions (“deep state”) and free press (“enemies of the people”) have brought “fascism” into the public conversation.

In a recent (7/27) round table discussion on National Public Radio’s The 1A, titled “What is fascism?” historians were in general agreement that we don’t have a fascist regime now but, recent “performances of fascism from the top,” have made it “very clear that this is exactly what he (Trump) would like to build. . . if he could.”

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

