Letter: An UGLY American Failure

Long lines to vote reflects total Leadership failure. Thousands of Americans that want
To vote are waiting up till 8 hours to vote in risky situations. In the end, The GOP and
Trump are responsibility. They have the power, money and authority to have had an
easy process. Voter suppression or massive incompetence or both. Democracy has covid.
They are great Americans that wait and vote.
patrick manion
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!