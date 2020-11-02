 Skip to main content
Letter: An UGLY American Failure
Letter: An UGLY American Failure

Long lines to vote reflects total Leadership failure. Thousands of Americans that want

To vote are waiting up till 8 hours to vote in risky situations. In the end, The GOP and

Trump are responsibility. They have the power, money and authority to have had an

easy process. Voter suppression or massive incompetence or both. Democracy has covid.

They are great Americans that wait and vote.

patrick manion

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

