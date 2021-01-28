Letter: An Unlawful Order Proves the Criminality of the Former President

I served in the US military as an officer for 27 years and a staff member of VA hospitals for almost 12 years. The Uniformed Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) covers what constitutes a lawful order and what constitutes an unlawful order. Boiled down to its essence: following an unlawful order is unlawful and punishable according to the UCMJ. So, the clowns that say they were following the order of the President to trash the Capitol and kill cops and members of Congress is beyond belief. And some of these clowns were trained in the US military. They have no excuse. Here's a bit of history: "I was only following orders," was unsuccessfully used as a legal defense most notably by Nazi leaders at the Nuremberg tribunals following World War II. Hopefully, these new, native Nazi nut jobs (aka Vanilla Isis) that stormed the Capitol will also be unsuccessful when they use this pathetically passive defense during their trials. Following unlawful orders creates chaos, destroys and denigrates a unit.
Mel Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.