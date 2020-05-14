Letter: Anarchistic protesters only care about themselves, like someone else

We are a Free Nation. I ask these “organized (by whom) protestors,” where are my freedoms and the freedoms of 80 percent of Americans, Blue or Red, who want the shut-down to continue? Where are the freedoms of people who have susceptible conditions and must remain safe? Extremists simply want to fight, emulating their leader. If one of their own came down with COVID-19, they’d demand to be at the top of the list for treatment.
These anarchistic “bullies” care not for you or me. If you’ve seen videos or photos of the protests, you’ll notice these people are obeying the social distancing rules. A few, even wear masks. Until today.
Ironically, these people, unaware of their own hypocrisy, demand a Free Michigan. If Michigan - if the U.S. - were not free, they wouldn’t be able to carry weapons in public or protest the Michigan State House. Michigan is trying to maintain the freedom of the vast majority of citizens who reject their premise.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!