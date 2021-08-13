Letter: Anarchy as teaching tool

A recent letter absurdly accused TUSD of teaching anarchy. Anarchy is what we saw on January 6th, 2021 when Donald Trump incited his throng of violent supporters to attack our Capitol. That murderous day should be studied in all age-appropriate classrooms. No doubt the Republicans will try to whitewash or omit that day in the teaching curriculum (as they've done in all other venues) as part of their war on the accurate portrayal of history.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.