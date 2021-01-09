 Skip to main content
Letter: Anarchy Loses Again
Letter: Anarchy Loses Again

Who would have thought that the "law and order" party would now reveal the underlying lynch-mob mentality of many of their members? The Republicans made a devil's bargain with Trump and their souls are forfeit.

Rudy the enabler said "Let's have a trial by combat", Trump egged them on, and the thugs and goons responded. No doubt the Anarch-in-chief will soon skip town, one step ahead of the tax man, and his pardoned accomplices will join him in the dustbin of history. Kudos to Pence and McConnell for seeing what their boss had wrought in time to salvage the democratic process.

No doubt many of the base will remain in denial. Maybe Mitt Romney can start an Independents' Party.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

OPINION: With Mike Pence set to preside over the confirmation of the Electoral College's results tomorrow, one letter writer believes the current vice president's legacy is already tarnished.

