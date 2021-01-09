Letter: Anarchy Loses Again

Who would have thought that the "law and order" party would now reveal the underlying lynch-mob mentality of many of their members? The Republicans made a devil's bargain with Trump and their souls are forfeit.
Rudy the enabler said "Let's have a trial by combat", Trump egged them on, and the thugs and goons responded. No doubt the Anarch-in-chief will soon skip town, one step ahead of the tax man, and his pardoned accomplices will join him in the dustbin of history. Kudos to Pence and McConnell for seeing what their boss had wrought in time to salvage the democratic process.
No doubt many of the base will remain in denial. Maybe Mitt Romney can start an Independents' Party.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.