Letter: And another one bits the dust

So, last week it was the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. Today, the acting Inspector General of DOD, who was also selected by his peers to head the watchdog group overseeing the administrations implementation of the 2+ trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill. Gone, both of them! Donald Trump is so Machiavellian it is beyond description. His nightly follies serve only to camouflage the sinister nature of himself and his administration. Its time to cut to the chase-put Kushner and Ivanka in charge! We can then stop pretending Donald Trump gives a crap about anything but himself!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
