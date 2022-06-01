Letter: And NOTHING will be done.

Pete Seeger's song says it all. 'Where have all the flowers gone?' Another day, another mass shooting-fourteen children dead! Yet, radical Party leaders believe, "If these elementary school children were armed with AKs or other WMDs, they could have fought back."

Seeger's version was about a young man going off to war. These children went off to school, to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Watch what's coming; outcries from radicals that guns don't kill people; people kill people. The FACT is, people with GUNS kill children.

"It's a mental health issue." "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families." If they were able to think, we wouldn't have had Sandy Hook(yeah, it happened), Columbine, Parkland, Virginia Tech, Santa Fe and Uvalde. Over 200 mass shootings at schools, at children. How many kids would have died if the 18-year-old boy had a knife?

Oh well. Lucky Radical Politicians will make a lot of money off this from NRA donation increases. And NOTHING will be done!

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

