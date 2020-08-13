Letter: And the answer is: Iodine

Thanks to the Editorial Board for printing the letter “Why middle America leans right” and for recognizing that Humor is occasionally beneficial to enjoying the Letters to the Editor section. I accept that perhaps there may be a connection between consuming the mineral iodine and early brain development, but to extend early life consumption of Iodine to proper placement on and “Left to Right” political spectrum is hilarious. I must admit I am from the rural area of middle America and the Iodine from the fish we caught and from the iodized salt we consumed must have been insufficient to move me from a conservative lean. Thanks, I needed that!
James Reaves
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
