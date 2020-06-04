Letter: And Then What?

So much for properly honoring George Floyd.
So much for peaceful protests.
So much for advancing the cause of justice.
So much for improving racial relations.
So much for respect for the property of others.
So much for kindness to one another.
So much for respect of law and order.
So much for violent aggression.
So much for civil behavior.
So much for blaming others.
So much for irrationality.
So much for politics.
So much for apologists to a just cause.
Take the time to sort it out. So much.
You name it. . .and then what?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
