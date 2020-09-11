 Skip to main content
Letter: And They're Off......
Letter: And They're Off......

Saw the Kentucky Derby yesterday on the “tube”, and it’s always exciting, even tho many had masks on. Bob Baffert, the southern Arizona horse trainer and UArizona grad had the winner Authentic, in a shade over two minutes.

It’s always better to be first than worst. How sad it must be to be riding the horse that comes in last. Hardly no one watches the back-of-the-pack. Almost everyone watches the leader(s).

It must also be “defeating” for the horse/jockey to be put in the starting-gate last. This would put them on the outside, farthest from the “rail”, and in a horrible starting place.

There must have been several preliminary races today on TV, but the feature was of course, the Run-for-the-Roses.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

