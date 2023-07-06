Let’s also trim legislatures. Every year, federal and state legislatures pass many new laws. Try telling your kids “We have 79,000 rules in this house, most of which you can’t understand, and any violation will be punished”. No? Well, we have 30,000 federal and 49,000 Arizona laws to live by. Two dysfunctional political parties and 80,000 laws. It doesn’t work. Wipe the law books clean, replaced by plain English simple laws. And eliminate Lawyers, the most divisive liars ever born. A true government by the people for the people. And a lot cheaper, too.