Letter: And you thought the abortion ruling was bad....

The Supreme court has aggressively grabbed yet another batch of cases that will allow them to move American law to the extreme right. The leading example of this disturbing shift is a little-known case called Moore v Harper, which could lock in right wing control of the United States for generations.

The Moore case argues that a debunked interpretation of the U.S. Constitution — known as the "independent state legislature theory” — renders the state courts and state constitution powerless in matters relating to federal elections.

would in practice place electoral power in the hands of a small group of officials at the state level who set district maps. In a presidential election, these officials could determine what slate of electors gets put forth to the electoral college, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME OF THE STATE"S POPULAR VOTE.

Another reason to keep the Trumplicans out of office.

Dan Pendergrass

West side