Letter: Angry old men
I am tired of listening to angry old men, and I am 78 myself. I am tired of the angry old man in the White House. He constantly is blaming others for his own failings. And with his paranoia, he puts forward conspiracy theories which have been proven false. And the 78 year old from Vermont. He is angry about "the establishment" and says all corporations are bad. "They are all greedy" and against his candidacy. Well 90% of corporations are single people in business who choose the tax status of filing as a corporation. I did. Its one thing spearheading a movement. But its entirely another thing running this country. I do not want another angry old man running this country. I am OK with the "old", its the "angry" which has not helped us go forward as a country.

George Workman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

