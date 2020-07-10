Letter: Annexation
Letter: Annexation

Israel is threatening to annex parts of the West Bank tomorrow. Annexation is illegal according to international law and if it occurs, will cement the conditions of 21st century apartheid in Palestine.

I'm proud to be represented by Rep. Raul Grijalva, who signed a letter along with 12 other members of Congress, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on the US government to withhold 3.8 billion dollars in military funding from Israel should annexation occur. All progressive members of Congress and all progressive members of the public should take a stand and make their voices heard in support of human rights, international law, and a future where ALL people are free and equal!

Sarah Roberts

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

