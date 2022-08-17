Letter: Anniversary of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal disaster

Today, August 15, marks the one year anniversary when Biden disastrously withdrew our troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban rapidly moved into Kabul and took over. The chaos at the airport with people clinging onto our military aircraft departing from the Kabul airport. The suicide bomber who killed 13 of our brave service members. Our drone attack killing an innocent family of seven. The $billions in military equipment left behind by the military for the Taliban to use. Biden promised to get every American out of Afghanistan. That did not happen. Hundreds if not thousands of Afghans were left behind who had cooperated with our military. Some have been beaten and killed by the Taliban. The country is starving as international assistance has dwindled. Girls are no longer allowed to attend school and women have to cloak themselves from head to to toe. Al-Queda terrorists still use the country as a refuge. Other nations saw us as being incompetent and weak. And Biden still claims this as a success!