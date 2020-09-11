Letter: Anonymous Sources>

I don’t like the way Trump behaves much of the time, he’s a New Yorker and I don’t like a lot of New Yorkers. But, the real cowards and losers are the “anonymous sources” who attract the media like an outhouse lures flies. If the various critics of our President are so informed, why don’t they display the brass to identify themselves?
The Atlantic’s claims are horrible, but would the anonymous sources stand up to cross examination to prove their claims? With so much misleading and biased media these days, it is difficult to know what to believe.
Don Flood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
