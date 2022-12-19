Letter: Another cautionary tale

Re: the Dec. 5 letter "America be aware!."

This letter refers to a 1937 novel, "It Can't Happen Here," in which a charismatic demagogue is elected president and imposes a dictatorship with the aid of a paramilitary group.

I read that book long ago. More recently I read a dystopian novel by Octavia Butler, "Parable of the Talents," which refers to a presidential candidate who pledges to "make America great again." A character in the novel describes this politician as "a demagogue, a rabble-rouser and a hypocrite [who] pulled religion and government together and cemented the link with money from rich businessmen."

This novel was published in 1998.

These books were written as cautionary tales. They were never meant to be used as how-to manuals.

Tom Chulski

Green Valley