Letter: Another day, another GOP hypocrisy
Letter: Another day, another GOP hypocrisy

You know the saying: be careful of what you wish for. Mitch McConnell wants corporations to stay out of politics? I'd agree if corporations stayed out of the lobby to court Republicans for tax breaks and reductions, privileges and laxities in their operations--that's politics. I might even agree if Republicans did not welcome, even solicit, massive campaign contributions to curry favor--politics, again. But if Mitch wants to threaten corporations for acting on their professed integrity (read all their words of commitment to racial and social justice), then he and other Republicans (are you reading this Kelli Ward?) should welcome the light on "his own house" and shun corporate involvement in his politics. But I can't agree because Mitch represents what seems prevalent in Republican thinking today: It's good if Republicans benefit and bad if it is beneficial to the greater Politic.

Eudene Lupino

Northwest side

