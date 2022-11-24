Letter: Another Day The Music Died

We bemoan that today’s music is not as good as when we grew up. I think I know why. When we grew up, musicians could ‘be discovered’, get record contracts, sell millions of records, and make a lot of money. When Fleetwood Mac released “Albatross” in 1968 and it hit #1 in Europe, I bet they rushed to the studio and started composing. Great musicians working feverishly to compose awesome music that we loved. That mold has been broken. Now bar bands struggle to even cover the cost of performing. We’ve killed music.