Letter: Another dog and pony show letter

While I am not familiar with pony shows I do know a thing or two about dog shows and can assure readers that if abusive or inappropriate language was detected at a dog show there might very well be an immediate hearing and if the finding of the hearing was that the language was indeed abusive and/or inappropriate the offender might be immediately referred to the AKC for adjudication and possible fines or suspension. Even more severe consequences might be incurred of the offender misrepresented material facts regarding the dog in exhibition.

Oh, if only this was the case in the political arena . . .

Jo Quintenz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

