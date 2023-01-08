Letter: Another Dog and Pony Show

I keep hearing barking and neighing. Must be coming from the Dog and Pony Show being staged in the hallowed halls of Congress. Of course, it’s the House Republican extremists acting out again. As they bark, the Biden Administration reminds us of what responsible governance looks like: civil. Compromises. Haven’t you, too, loved relief from constant crisis texts and dramas for the past two years? As this current show continues, constituents aren't aided, the Republicans hold on to a climate-denying agenda, and profess migration control, while blaming Biden and turning down a bipartisan immigration bill that would have achieved more control, just prior to the Holidays. They are against the Dreamers that 70 percent of Americans want protected. The House Republicans, sort of in control, want to shut down their Ethics Committee, hold nonsense investigations and blame. More dog and pony shows. Let’s hope our state legislature is more serious and responsible to us and their oaths of office, without using taxpayers’ dollars for more shows.