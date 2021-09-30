 Skip to main content
Letter: Another Embarrassment for Arizona
Letter: Another Embarrassment for Arizona

When Senator Kyrsten Sinema was first elected to congress I was hopeful that she had a vision for Arizonas' future which included representing the people without being sucked into the Washington corruption vacuum.

I was wrong. She has surpassed former senator Martha McSallys' idiocy and now refuses to support older Arizonans that had hoped for some relief from ridiculously high drug prices. Having been bought out by the pharmaceuticals, that isn't going to happen.

She has failed to show up for key votes. When she does, she accentuates her vote with a childish curtsy. That's cute in the 3rd grade class play but not in Washington where enough lunacy already resides.

Time for her to slip into her roller skates and make the trip south to Mar-a-Lago where she can play in his sandbox and be cute. Any damage she does there would be miniscule compared to that of the proprietor.

Mark De Grofft

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

