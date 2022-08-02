 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it happened on July 27. In a surprise turn of events, a bill regarding military burn pits was blocked by Republicans. Don’t know what this bill was about? Google it and educate yourself! It was a surprise as Republicans supported a version voted on in mid-June. Maybe not surprisingly, this change in support occurred following the announcement of the deal that will allow Democrats to move forward on their economic, healthcare and climate package. Still think Republicans care? Look in the eye of a chronically ill veteran or the family of one who died and then espouse your support of Republicans.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

