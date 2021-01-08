Letter: Another Failed Trump Endeavor

The Trump Administration and Presidency is very similar to most past Trump Business Endeavors. A model based on inflated or exaggerated worth and accomplishments, with temporary good times, eventually marked by a high employee turnover rate leading to failure and/or bankruptcy. All the while propped up by huge business loans and debt, and frivolous lawsuits. Something tells me that private citizen Trump will soon be facing his seventh bankruptcy.
Note to Trump- Absolute Power, Corrupts Absolutely.
DAVID KEATING
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.