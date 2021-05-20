Letter: Another Give Away

Another free money program has just been instituted, this one ostensibly to eliminate child poverty in the US. People with children under the age of 6 will receive $3,600 per year and those the children 6 to 18 will receive $3,000 per year. This includes all families with joint incomes up to $150,000 per year. This program is insane. Families with incomes of $75.000 per year are not in danger of child poverty if they are responsible. This is simply a giveaway program, spending my hard-earned tax dollars on a program that literally bribes the populace with unearned benefits. Why is the program at least not indexed to income? Also, I wonder if completed 2022 ballots will be included with the checks.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.