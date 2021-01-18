 Skip to main content
Letter: Another insult from January 6
Letter: Another insult from January 6

The American people have borne many costs from the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, from loss of international respect to loss of life. They will soon be handed another: the bill to clean up the aftermath, repair the damage, and conserve the artwork. It will also include the costs of the investigation and litigation. The total will be eye popping.

Personally, I don't see why I should pay when the property damage was caused by supporters of Donald Trump. Let's send the bill to Trump's campaign. I doubt the taxpayers will ever see any money since it is well known that his campaign does not pay bills. But at least we will know the cost of the physical damage.

It will fall to historians to assess the true cost of the event and his sedition.

Christine Flanagan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

