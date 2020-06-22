Letter: Another life gone!!

Just to let you know, a brave UPS delivery driver passed away due to COVID-19 right here in Tucson!! Many more will die!! I am a retired letter carrier from right here in Tucson. Condolences to his family and friends! Folks this is real. Good luck to delivery drivers, fast food, store clerk's, cashier's, First Responders. Wear your Masks when out in public. Or die it's all up to you.
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
