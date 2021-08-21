 Skip to main content
Letter: Another loss
Letter: Another loss

Congratulations America, we lost another war and destroyed another country.

After 10 years of war, countless American lives lost, thousands wounded and maimed,

trillions spent, we end up losing once again.

Whose responsible for this ? We are. The American public who put the so called

war out of mind and did not raise their collective voices in protest of this unimaginable folly.

It dragged on for 10 years. Then we pull out and turn the country over to zealots.

They beat us with fewer soldiers, fewer large weapons, and zero air force.

We all should be embarrassed and ashamed.

And note: My fellow baby boomers, this is on us. We made a mess not only of this so called

war but of our own country. There is no generation behind us that can clean up the mess we made.

Good luck America and I hope we have finally learned our lesson about getting involved in useless and pointless wars.

Robert Diedrich

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

