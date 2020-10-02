 Skip to main content
Letter: Another Myth: Trump and the Military
Letter: Another Myth: Trump and the Military

Let's dismiss the myth that veterans and active duty members of the military don't support Trump. This poll is cited in a Forbes article on September 10th, after the totally unsubstantiated and false article in Atlantic magazine which accused Trump of saying that vets and soldiers are losers and suckers. For fact-checkers, the article is entitled "Military households still back Trump, despite bombshell Atlantic report." Look it up.

"52% of military households—voters who are or live with a veteran or active duty service member—back Trump as compared with 42% for Biden." That's a 10-point lead for Trump. And note the poll said households, meaning not just vets and active duty members, but those voters who live with them.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

