Bethany Mandel, a well-respected and oft-cited conservative commentator, was asked on CNN’s Inside Politics to define "woke". She stumbled, hemmed and hawed. She had no idea, other than to correctly say, as she squirmed, "This is going to be one of those moments that goes viral.” She did try to make up something about how it refers to those who believe “We have to redo hierarchies to reduce the size of oppression.” When she realized she backed herself into a corner, she stopped.