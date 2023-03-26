Bethany Mandel, a well-respected and oft-cited conservative commentator, was asked on CNN’s Inside Politics to define "woke". She stumbled, hemmed and hawed. She had no idea, other than to correctly say, as she squirmed, "This is going to be one of those moments that goes viral.” She did try to make up something about how it refers to those who believe “We have to redo hierarchies to reduce the size of oppression.” When she realized she backed herself into a corner, she stopped.
She later emailed (presumably written by someone else), explaining, ‘A radical belief system suggesting that our institutions are built around discrimination, and claiming that all disparity is a result of that discrimination. It seeks a radical redefinition of society in which equality of group result (sic) is the endpoint, enforced by an angry mob.’
The irony here, by one more uninformed right-wing hypocrite is, she throws the word woke around like people use the word ‘the.’ It's in the dictionary, Bethany.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
