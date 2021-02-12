Letter: Another one (R) bites the dust

I'm just a 75 year old White man kind of worn out some days and not really with it in terms of Super Bowl halftime entertainment but after decades of registering Republican I fear I cannot carry that burden a step further. Lincoln, Hatfield, Dole, McCain are you kidding me? There are just too few Liz Cheney's and too many lock-step conspiracy theorists in today's party. Kelli Ward should do well leading the AZ party forward into a grave or perhaps in frontal assault on those Jewish space lasers causing those damn fires in California. You folks left me way behind and at my age I doubt you are apt to right your ship before my time is up. Adios idol-worshippers.
Mike Judd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.