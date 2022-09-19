Letter: Another Republican being picked on?

Re: Loyal Johnson’s Sep. 12 letter, “I am a fascist.”

Were Mr. Johnson’s feelings hurt by Fox Propaganda’s mangling of a presidential remark? In actuality, Biden made an off-hand remark that the extreme MAGA philosophy is “something like semi-fascism". I think Joe was alluding to anti-democratic actions such as overthrowing the government, referring to the media as fake news, denying the vote to citizens, and banana republic application of criminal law.

Our Mr. Johnson, however, does not seem to fit this profile. His letter paints a picture of an honest person who would be appalled by Trump’s code. My advice to him is:

“Hold your head up, my friend, no one has insulted you. If you’re against fixing roads and bridges, fighting global warming, and women being able to terminate pregnancies, you’re just a regular do-nothing Republican.”

Robert Mann

Northwest side