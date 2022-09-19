 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Another Republican being picked on?

  • Comments

Re: Loyal Johnson’s Sep. 12 letter, “I am a fascist.”

Were Mr. Johnson’s feelings hurt by Fox Propaganda’s mangling of a presidential remark? In actuality, Biden made an off-hand remark that the extreme MAGA philosophy is “something like semi-fascism". I think Joe was alluding to anti-democratic actions such as overthrowing the government, referring to the media as fake news, denying the vote to citizens, and banana republic application of criminal law.

Our Mr. Johnson, however, does not seem to fit this profile. His letter paints a picture of an honest person who would be appalled by Trump’s code. My advice to him is:

“Hold your head up, my friend, no one has insulted you. If you’re against fixing roads and bridges, fighting global warming, and women being able to terminate pregnancies, you’re just a regular do-nothing Republican.”

People are also reading…

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News