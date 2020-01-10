Letter: Another stupid war
"Cadet Bones Spurs" has done it again. In an effort to change the public's thoughts about impeachment he is rekindling a war in the Middle East. "Imminent" according to the Pentagon latest is a general doing his job by preparing. Sounds to me like John Bolton's "Weapons of Mass Destruction" claim. "Georgie-Boy" used that one to get public support. My time in the USAF was spent in intelligence and this almost embarrasses me. With the "WMDs", the leaders in the Middle East have exaggerated to gain face and scare their enemies. Now we are entering a place that no smart person should ever want to go.

"Dodger Donnie" knows more than the Generals that aren't his boys because of his vast military experiences. His boys in the Senate are doig likewise.

I am almost ready to fly my flag upside down. For some of you, google the meaning of that action.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

