Letter: Another Trump sycophant drinks the Kool-Aid
View Comments

Letter: Another Trump sycophant drinks the Kool-Aid

Responding to the writer’s ludicrous claims - perhaps progressives appear to submit more letters than the radical-right because there are more of us. When Trump's term began, it was almost even. As the years progressed, exposing him as a fraud, fewer defenders.

Another problem - Trump himself. He boasts of many accomplishments that simply are not true. Followers believe his lies. For example, which you will never provide, from 2009 to 2015, Obama removed 2.5 million people via immigration orders… fairly.

The decrease in unemployment and minority gains began under Obama and slowed after Trump. Blacks earned an average of $40,258 (2017), while under Obama, it was $44,348 in 2016.

North Korea stories fill an entire edition. Yes, they are still testing. And, ISIS is not decimated. They are expanding worldwide and returning to Afghanistan.

The U.S has the greatest military in the world. Obama did not deplete it. Trump is taking billions from the Defense Budget for a wall; Obama reallocated money for social programs.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News