Letter: Another View of Trump's "Good Years"

A recent letter to the editor used a Shakesperean quote to excuse Trump and vilify President Biden: "The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred in their bones". He opined that Trump had three good years before mishandling our deadly pandemic and trying to overthrow the government. That reminds me of the famous question, "other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? I think we could argue that Biden is now dealing with the evil that lives after Trump and Trump's only accomplishments have been a tax cut for the wealthy (including him) and denying women control of their bodies.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

