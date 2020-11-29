Letter: Another view point

Yes were worried about the Covid virus and how it has effected the people of the United States. Job losses, businesses
closed and many will never reopen. Many will lose their homes because they can no longer earn a paycheck. It's like a row of domino's and the virus was the first one to fall. We blame China for the virus so we know where it started but, was it by accident or used as a way to weaken the this country. No need to drop a bomb because that will start a war but if you can accomplish almost the same thing with a virus and claim it was an accident and even Kill some of your own people to prove your point, Then how should we respond? I don't believe they knew how much help they would receive by Congress. Their failure to act to provide the help needed by the people of the US is almost treason.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
