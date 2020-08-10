You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Another voter for Jo Jorgensen
Letter: Another voter for Jo Jorgensen

Re; the Aug. 3 letter "America, there is a third way."

Allow me to concur with the writer. I too intend to vote for Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen this fall. In the White House, I see an erratic demagogue with a big ego. I see a left abandoning its long commitment to civil liberties in the name of making people secure against offense. They've obviously forgotten Benjamin Franklin's warning that people who choose security over liberty will soon have neither. Jo Jorgensen seems like a decent and intelligent person and the Libertarians are committed to freedom of speech and a healthy skepticism of a too-powerful government. That's good enough to earn my vote.

Robert Fisher

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

