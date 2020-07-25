Letter: ANOTHER WAKE-UP CALL
View Comments

Letter: ANOTHER WAKE-UP CALL

If you fear Trump will make us a dictatorship if re-elected, rethink your timing with tonight’s news:

1. Trump asked the British Ambassador to get the British open moved to a Trump hotel and then had the Assistant Ambassador fired for reporting this emolument attempt to the Inspector General’s office.

2. Trump has deployed his troop of unidentifiable federal employees to stop Portland protesters from demonstrating with plans to do the same in other cities. NOTE: All federal employees take the oath to uphold the Constitution and protect US citizens.

3. Trump had the US Attorney re-arrest and incarcerate into solitary confinement his previous attorney to prevent him from writing an all-tell book.

Merriam/Webster’s defines ‘dictator’ as one holding ‘complete autocratic control: a person with unlimited governmental power or one ruling in an absolute and often oppressive way,’ Too late, Trump is already making us a dictatorship.

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News