Letter: ANOTHER WAKE-UP CALL

If you fear Trump will make us a dictatorship if re-elected, rethink your timing with tonight’s news:
1. Trump asked the British Ambassador to get the British open moved to a Trump hotel and then had the Assistant Ambassador fired for reporting this emolument attempt to the Inspector General’s office.
2. Trump has deployed his troop of unidentifiable federal employees to stop Portland protesters from demonstrating with plans to do the same in other cities. NOTE: All federal employees take the oath to uphold the Constitution and protect US citizens.
3. Trump had the US Attorney re-arrest and incarcerate into solitary confinement his previous attorney to prevent him from writing an all-tell book.
Merriam/Webster’s defines ‘dictator’ as one holding ‘complete autocratic control: a person with unlimited governmental power or one ruling in an absolute and often oppressive way,’ Too late, Trump is already making us a dictatorship.
Cathey Langione
Marana
