Letter: Another walk in a neighborhood

I could relate to David Fitzsimmons’ column about going for a walk in his neighborhood. I had a similar experience though where I live all signs and flags need to come down soon after the election. Most followed the rule except one house that regularly had the American flag flying upside down in protest that Biden won.
Since many of the residents in the area are veterans, it is hard to believe so many people would vote for a candidate who called people in the military suckers and losers and whose loss was validated by judges, some of whom were Republicans and some appointed by the outgoing president. Looking back on history, I have been very concerned about the white supremacists and fascists who support our outgoing president and who remind me of the Brown Shirts that roamed the streets when Hitler came to power. January 6th definitely showed that we all have to be concerned about our Democracy.
Jeanne Reale
SaddleBrooke
