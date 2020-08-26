Letter: Another win for conservation

About two weeks ago conservationists welcomed the permanent renewal, with full funding, of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. If you haven’t already done so, please thank Senators McSally and Sinema for their yes votes.
While we celebrated the best news in many years, more than 300 conservation organizations (with millions of members) were composing a letter to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee opposing the nomination of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
It’s impossible to imagine a bigger fox in the BLM henhouse. Pendley is a vocal advocate for selling off public lands, and eviscerating regulations that protect our air and water.
The planned withdrawal Pendley’s nomination (AZ Daily Star 8/16/20) is another win for conservation. Two wins in two weeks. Well take it, but hard-won gains can be lost with the stroke of a pen. With your help the conservation community will remain vigilant and ready to meet future challenges that will surely arise.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
