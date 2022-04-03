Letter: answer to article on March 25th, 2022

Re: the March 25 article "A sobering sight at Glen Canyon Dam.'

We have no water shortage. We have a freedom shortage.

Get the government out of national water-supply and allow private

enterprise to handle it. American businesses could rapidly build water pipelines. Water pipelines would be far simpler to build than over 2,000,000 miles of gas pipelines that crisscross the country–and, of course, far safer.

Areas that have ample water sources can sell their water, and areas that need water can have as much as they’re willing to pay for. This is called capitalism: win-win. Canada, which has around 9% of the world’s fresh water–most of it untouched-- might be interested in selling some.

The author, with his socialist-leaning mind-set, seems to be unaware of what free enterprise can accomplish, or he knows what it can accomplish and prefers government control even where it’s not a proper function of government.

Jim Douthit, retired teacher

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

