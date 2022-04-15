 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: answer to article on March 25th, 2022

Answer to article, “A Sobering Sight at Glen Canyon Dam.”

Answer: We have no water problem. We have a freedom problem.

Get the government out of the water-supply business and turn it over to private enterprise. Private companies could rapidly build water pipelines. Water pipelines would be far simpler to build than the 2,500,000 miles of gas pipelines that crisscross the country–and, of course, far safer.

Cities and states that have ample water supplies can sell their water, and cities and states that need water can have as much as they’re willing to pay for. This is called capitalism: win-win. Canada, which has around 9% of the world’s fresh water, might be interested in selling some.

The author, with his socialist-leaning mind-set, seems to be unaware of what free enterprise can accomplish, or he knows what it can accomplish and prefers government control of every facet of our lives.

Jim Douthit, retired teacher

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

