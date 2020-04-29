Letter: Answer to COVID-19

To ALL LOYAL Trump Supporters. Real test of your loyalty. Start your morning with a few drops of Lysol in your coffee. Your breath will be Corona free no need to wear a mask. For your dinner drink a Lysol cocktail. See you in November to cast your vote for Trump. if you are still around. I am just being sarcastic. FDA not approved but who cares Trump approved.
bert bejarano
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!