 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Answer to Doug Picknell op ed 2/18/21
View Comments

Letter: Answer to Doug Picknell op ed 2/18/21

  • Comments

Though Mr. Pickrell, talking about climate change, maintains that "global warming is probably the most dire ongoing threat to human civilization," most Americans don't take his claim seriously, as they now buy 70% of their automobiles as gas guzzling SUVs or trucks rather than gas sipping compacts and sedans.

America has reduced its carbon footprint more than any other nation in the world basically due to fracking and natural gas replacing coal as our main source of energy. Our costs for energy are thus half those of Europe, which gives us a huge advantage in manufacturing. But Mr. Pickrell would have us give up this advantage.

Finally, Mr. Pickrell doesn't tell us that global warming is indeed global, and that any further reductions in greenhouse gasses here will be more than offset by continued expansion of coal power plants in both China and India.

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News