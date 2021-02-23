Letter: Answer to Doug Picknell op ed 2/18/21

Though Mr. Pickrell, talking about climate change, maintains that "global warming is probably the most dire ongoing threat to human civilization," most Americans don't take his claim seriously, as they now buy 70% of their automobiles as gas guzzling SUVs or trucks rather than gas sipping compacts and sedans.
America has reduced its carbon footprint more than any other nation in the world basically due to fracking and natural gas replacing coal as our main source of energy. Our costs for energy are thus half those of Europe, which gives us a huge advantage in manufacturing. But Mr. Pickrell would have us give up this advantage.
Finally, Mr. Pickrell doesn't tell us that global warming is indeed global, and that any further reductions in greenhouse gasses here will be more than offset by continued expansion of coal power plants in both China and India.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.